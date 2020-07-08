685 W Dove Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in sought after Southlake. 3 bedroom, 3 full baths,half bath & 2 living areas. 2 masters down. Wood look ceramic tile & concrete floors. 2 story vaulted ceiling & FP w c-tile surround in family room. Kitchen has granite tile, island, dbl ovens & lg dining area. Both full baths down are beautifully updated. Master with marble top, separate vanities, walk-in shower w-dual heads & huge WIC. 2nd master down with marble counters & lg WIC. Super easy access to 114, close DFW airport, excellent shopping, dining and entertainment.

Looking for short term lease, 6 to 9 months.