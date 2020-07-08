All apartments in Southlake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

685 W Dove Road

685 West Dove Road · No Longer Available
Location

685 West Dove Road, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in sought after Southlake. 3 bedroom, 3 full baths,half bath & 2 living areas. 2 masters down. Wood look ceramic tile & concrete floors. 2 story vaulted ceiling & FP w c-tile surround in family room. Kitchen has granite tile, island, dbl ovens & lg dining area. Both full baths down are beautifully updated. Master with marble top, separate vanities, walk-in shower w-dual heads & huge WIC. 2nd master down with marble counters & lg WIC. Super easy access to 114, close DFW airport, excellent shopping, dining and entertainment.
Looking for short term lease, 6 to 9 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 W Dove Road have any available units?
685 W Dove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 685 W Dove Road have?
Some of 685 W Dove Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 W Dove Road currently offering any rent specials?
685 W Dove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 W Dove Road pet-friendly?
No, 685 W Dove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 685 W Dove Road offer parking?
Yes, 685 W Dove Road offers parking.
Does 685 W Dove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 W Dove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 W Dove Road have a pool?
No, 685 W Dove Road does not have a pool.
Does 685 W Dove Road have accessible units?
No, 685 W Dove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 685 W Dove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 685 W Dove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 685 W Dove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 685 W Dove Road does not have units with air conditioning.

