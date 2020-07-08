All apartments in Southlake
680 Truelove Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

680 Truelove Trail

680 Truelove Tr · No Longer Available
Location

680 Truelove Tr, Southlake, TX 76092
Oak Hill Estates Southlake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and recently updated 4 bedroom home with office, two fireplaces and upstairs living area. All new flooring and paint throughout. Formal dining with wainscot open to family room with fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, stainless appliances and walk in pantry. Master bedroom on 1st level. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk in closets. Office with built ins on 2nd level. Upstairs living area with fireplace. Next to Carroll High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Truelove Trail have any available units?
680 Truelove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 680 Truelove Trail have?
Some of 680 Truelove Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Truelove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
680 Truelove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Truelove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 680 Truelove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 680 Truelove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 680 Truelove Trail offers parking.
Does 680 Truelove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Truelove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Truelove Trail have a pool?
No, 680 Truelove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 680 Truelove Trail have accessible units?
No, 680 Truelove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Truelove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 Truelove Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Truelove Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Truelove Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

