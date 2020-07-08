680 Truelove Trail

Amenities

Beautiful and recently updated 4 bedroom home with office, two fireplaces and upstairs living area. All new flooring and paint throughout. Formal dining with wainscot open to family room with fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, stainless appliances and walk in pantry. Master bedroom on 1st level. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk in closets. Office with built ins on 2nd level. Upstairs living area with fireplace. Next to Carroll High School.