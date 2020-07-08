621 Cimarron Trail

Amenities

SUPER HOME IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SOUTHLAKE AREA! Backyard oasis with a swimming pool perfect for the Texas Heat. Soaring shade trees as you drive up. Almost a 1/2 acre! Walking distance to Florence Elementary school. FOUR BEDROOMS! Open concept! Stylish kitchen with newer kitchen tiled countertops, walk in pantry and an abundance of cabinet and counter space. Vaulted ceilings! Warm neutral tones! Ceiling Fans! Garage conversion functions perfectly as a game-room or home office! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or Text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448. Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!



