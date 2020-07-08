All apartments in Southlake
Southlake, TX
565 Oak Hill Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

565 Oak Hill Drive

565 Oak Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

565 Oak Hill Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Oak Hill Estates Southlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Southlake, this spacious and open 4 bedroom home has room for your family. The master suite and two living areas are located on the main floor. Upstairs there are 2 more living areas, 3 bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Granite counters and stone backsplash in the kitchen. There is stone tile in the entryway and dining room. Wood floors in the family room and master bedroom. Ceramic tile floors in the kitchen, breakfast area, bathrooms, and laundry room. Walking distance to Bicentennial Park, Champions Club, Durham IS, and Carroll High School. Minutes from grocery stores and the 114 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Oak Hill Drive have any available units?
565 Oak Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 565 Oak Hill Drive have?
Some of 565 Oak Hill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Oak Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
565 Oak Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Oak Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 565 Oak Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 565 Oak Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 565 Oak Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 565 Oak Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 Oak Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Oak Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 565 Oak Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 565 Oak Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 565 Oak Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Oak Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 Oak Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Oak Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 Oak Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

