510 Chesapeake Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lease to own Opportunity!! Great for a pilot or if you work at DFW airport less than 20 mins. Exceptional remodeled 1 story located two great school options open enrollment Carroll or Keller. Upon entry High ceilings, installed LED lights, fresh paint. Gourmet kitchen has quartz countertops, Thermadore gas cooktop, microwave drawer, double oven, ss dishwasher. Master bedroom is light and bright, grand windows. Stunning master bath double sink quartz countertops, slipper tub, walk-in shower, and closet. Plantation shutter throughout, high-grade carpet. Grand living room opens to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The feel and look of modern luxury. Outdoor Built-in grill, huge backyard. have