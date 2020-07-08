All apartments in Southlake
510 Chesapeake Lane
Last updated December 15 2019 at 9:24 PM

510 Chesapeake Lane

510 Chesapeake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

510 Chesapeake Lane, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lease to own Opportunity!! Great for a pilot or if you work at DFW airport less than 20 mins. Exceptional remodeled 1 story located two great school options open enrollment Carroll or Keller. Upon entry High ceilings, installed LED lights, fresh paint. Gourmet kitchen has quartz countertops, Thermadore gas cooktop, microwave drawer, double oven, ss dishwasher. Master bedroom is light and bright, grand windows. Stunning master bath double sink quartz countertops, slipper tub, walk-in shower, and closet. Plantation shutter throughout, high-grade carpet. Grand living room opens to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The feel and look of modern luxury. Outdoor Built-in grill, huge backyard. have

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Chesapeake Lane have any available units?
510 Chesapeake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 510 Chesapeake Lane have?
Some of 510 Chesapeake Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Chesapeake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
510 Chesapeake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Chesapeake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 510 Chesapeake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 510 Chesapeake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 510 Chesapeake Lane offers parking.
Does 510 Chesapeake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Chesapeake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Chesapeake Lane have a pool?
No, 510 Chesapeake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 510 Chesapeake Lane have accessible units?
No, 510 Chesapeake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Chesapeake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Chesapeake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Chesapeake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Chesapeake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

