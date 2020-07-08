All apartments in Southlake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4213 Wilderness Pass

4213 Wilderness Pass · No Longer Available
Location

4213 Wilderness Pass, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
EASY COMMUTE to FACEBOOK, CHARLES SCHWAB, ALLIANCE CENTER, GOLF COURSES, DFW AIRPORT, TOP-Notch Northwest ISD, HOSPITALS, close to HISTORIC DOWNTOWN ROANOKE, GORGEOUS MOVE-IN READY gourmet chef kitchen, granite, SS appliances, spice drawer cabinet pull outs, Master Suite is exquisite, spacious walk in closets, downstairs room can be an office or just add an armoire for an extra bedroom, walk- in attic access storage, entertain guests in the upstairs game room, and relax on the large Texas sized covered patio overlooking one of the communities lakes, greenbelt, walking, jogging,biking trails, cool off and BBQ at the pool while the kids play on the nearby playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Wilderness Pass have any available units?
4213 Wilderness Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 4213 Wilderness Pass have?
Some of 4213 Wilderness Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Wilderness Pass currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Wilderness Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Wilderness Pass pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Wilderness Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 4213 Wilderness Pass offer parking?
Yes, 4213 Wilderness Pass offers parking.
Does 4213 Wilderness Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Wilderness Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Wilderness Pass have a pool?
Yes, 4213 Wilderness Pass has a pool.
Does 4213 Wilderness Pass have accessible units?
No, 4213 Wilderness Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Wilderness Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Wilderness Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 Wilderness Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 Wilderness Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

