4213 Wilderness Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

EASY COMMUTE to FACEBOOK, CHARLES SCHWAB, ALLIANCE CENTER, GOLF COURSES, DFW AIRPORT, TOP-Notch Northwest ISD, HOSPITALS, close to HISTORIC DOWNTOWN ROANOKE, GORGEOUS MOVE-IN READY gourmet chef kitchen, granite, SS appliances, spice drawer cabinet pull outs, Master Suite is exquisite, spacious walk in closets, downstairs room can be an office or just add an armoire for an extra bedroom, walk- in attic access storage, entertain guests in the upstairs game room, and relax on the large Texas sized covered patio overlooking one of the communities lakes, greenbelt, walking, jogging,biking trails, cool off and BBQ at the pool while the kids play on the nearby playground