305 Winding Ridge Trail

CARROLL ISD! Stunning 4 bedroom 4 bath home with resort style pool. Master bedroom plus guest bed and office down. His and hers closets with connection to laundry room. Soaring Ceilings, Extensive Hardwood Floors. WHITE open concept Kitchen boasts double oven, pot filler and walk in closets. Media Room with bonus room, Game Room and Two Suites with Walk in Closets upstairs. Absolutely private backyard oasis + two outdoor living areas. Sparkling pool boasts water features and shallow deck perfect for little kids + tanning. Ozone pool system features low chlorine use for sensitive skin. Detached outdoor living with grill and TV area. Detached Spa controlled via phone app. Huge grass yard. Listing agent is owner.