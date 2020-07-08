All apartments in Southlake
305 Winding Ridge Trail
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:11 AM

305 Winding Ridge Trail

305 Winding Ridge Tr · No Longer Available
Southlake
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

305 Winding Ridge Tr, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
CARROLL ISD! Stunning 4 bedroom 4 bath home with resort style pool. Master bedroom plus guest bed and office down. His and hers closets with connection to laundry room. Soaring Ceilings, Extensive Hardwood Floors. WHITE open concept Kitchen boasts double oven, pot filler and walk in closets. Media Room with bonus room, Game Room and Two Suites with Walk in Closets upstairs. Absolutely private backyard oasis + two outdoor living areas. Sparkling pool boasts water features and shallow deck perfect for little kids + tanning. Ozone pool system features low chlorine use for sensitive skin. Detached outdoor living with grill and TV area. Detached Spa controlled via phone app. Huge grass yard. Listing agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Winding Ridge Trail have any available units?
305 Winding Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 305 Winding Ridge Trail have?
Some of 305 Winding Ridge Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Winding Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
305 Winding Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Winding Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 305 Winding Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 305 Winding Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 305 Winding Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 305 Winding Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Winding Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Winding Ridge Trail have a pool?
Yes, 305 Winding Ridge Trail has a pool.
Does 305 Winding Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 305 Winding Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Winding Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Winding Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Winding Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Winding Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

