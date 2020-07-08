All apartments in Southlake
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:53 AM

305 Sterling Court

305 Sterling Court · No Longer Available
Location

305 Sterling Court, Southlake, TX 76092
South Ridge Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
guest suite
Wow! You have to see this one to fully appreciate! Completely remodeled home in transitional modern style. Better than new! Walk into open floorplan with light and bright atmosphere! New wood and tile floors, amazing tiled walls in living and baths, new quartz counters, new appliances, new cabinets, new backsplash, Master and guest suite downstairs, new double shower in master with stand alone tub, custom closet, beautiful views of pool with new landscaping. Each bathroom remodeled with upscale fixtures, sinks, gorgeous tiled walls. Private gameroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs, new paint throughout, new siding and exterior paint, resurfaced pool and spacious backyard for entertaining. Carroll ISD! You're home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Sterling Court have any available units?
305 Sterling Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 305 Sterling Court have?
Some of 305 Sterling Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Sterling Court currently offering any rent specials?
305 Sterling Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Sterling Court pet-friendly?
No, 305 Sterling Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 305 Sterling Court offer parking?
No, 305 Sterling Court does not offer parking.
Does 305 Sterling Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Sterling Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Sterling Court have a pool?
Yes, 305 Sterling Court has a pool.
Does 305 Sterling Court have accessible units?
No, 305 Sterling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Sterling Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Sterling Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Sterling Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Sterling Court does not have units with air conditioning.

