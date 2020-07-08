305 Sterling Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool guest suite

Wow! You have to see this one to fully appreciate! Completely remodeled home in transitional modern style. Better than new! Walk into open floorplan with light and bright atmosphere! New wood and tile floors, amazing tiled walls in living and baths, new quartz counters, new appliances, new cabinets, new backsplash, Master and guest suite downstairs, new double shower in master with stand alone tub, custom closet, beautiful views of pool with new landscaping. Each bathroom remodeled with upscale fixtures, sinks, gorgeous tiled walls. Private gameroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs, new paint throughout, new siding and exterior paint, resurfaced pool and spacious backyard for entertaining. Carroll ISD! You're home!