2702 N Carroll Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Desirable One Story just underwent an Over The Top Custom Remodel! Beautiful flooring throughout. Stunning Kitchen and Huge Master Suite features rival those found in new million dollar plus homes. Completely New kitchen with top of the line appliances and commercial style gas range. Stunning designer Countertops and Huge Center Island. Luxurious Cabinets and back-splash. All-New LED can lights and fixtures. All bathrooms are absolutely luxurious with Designer Style tile and seamless glass showers. Fully private fenced-in Backyard is an entertainer's dream. Gorgeous pool with cabana, outdoor fireplace, and extensive covered patio!