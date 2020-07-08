All apartments in Southlake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2407 N Carroll Avenue

2407 North Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2407 North Carroll Avenue, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Stay in this Beautiful Southlake home conveniently located close to shopping, Grapevine Lake, or half hour from Dallas or Ft Worth. It has 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and it will come fully furnished. It has recently had some major upgrades. The home also offers wifi, cleaning bi-weekly, pool service and yard maintenance. This gorgeous furnished home rental could be a great option if you are going to need a place to stay for your job, or while you are building your dream home. Come see this amazing, comfortable and cozy home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 N Carroll Avenue have any available units?
2407 N Carroll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 2407 N Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 2407 N Carroll Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 N Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2407 N Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 N Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2407 N Carroll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 2407 N Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2407 N Carroll Avenue offers parking.
Does 2407 N Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 N Carroll Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 N Carroll Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2407 N Carroll Avenue has a pool.
Does 2407 N Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2407 N Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 N Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 N Carroll Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 N Carroll Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 N Carroll Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

