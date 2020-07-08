2407 N Carroll Avenue

Amenities
Stay in this Beautiful Southlake home conveniently located close to shopping, Grapevine Lake, or half hour from Dallas or Ft Worth. It has 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and it will come fully furnished. It has recently had some major upgrades. The home also offers wifi, cleaning bi-weekly, pool service and yard maintenance. This gorgeous furnished home rental could be a great option if you are going to need a place to stay for your job, or while you are building your dream home. Come see this amazing, comfortable and cozy home.