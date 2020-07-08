2407 N Carroll Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Stay in this Beautiful Southlake home conveniently located close to shopping, Grapevine Lake, or half hour from Dallas or Ft Worth. It has 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and it will come fully furnished. It has recently had some major upgrades. The home also offers wifi, cleaning bi-weekly, pool service and yard maintenance. This gorgeous furnished home rental could be a great option if you are going to need a place to stay for your job, or while you are building your dream home. Come see this amazing, comfortable and cozy home.