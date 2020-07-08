Well maintained one story 2 BR, 2 BA home and study with access to acclaimed Carroll ISD + Located in an almost acre lot with mature trees + Close proximity to DFW airport and minutes away from Lake Grapevine + Come see this home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1810 E Dove Road have?
Some of 1810 E Dove Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
