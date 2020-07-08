1700 Water Lily Drive

Amenities

Great Southlake location in the Carroll ISD with easy access to FM 1938 Davis and Southlake Blvd. This 4 bedroom and 3.1 bath home has a wonderful open floor plan with 2 living areas downstairs and 1 more upstairs. The master bedroom is downstairs and master bath was remodeled last year! There are 3 additional large bedrooms, 2 full baths and gameroom upstairs. SS appliances, granite countertops, gas cooktop, double oven & recently painted cabinetry gives the kitchen a fresh and updated look. Powder bath, 3 car garage and a big backyard are just a few more amenities this home has to offer. Easy access to DFW Airport, Dallas & Fort Worth.