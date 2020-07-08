All apartments in Southlake
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

1700 Water Lily Drive

1700 Water Lily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Water Lily Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Myers Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great Southlake location in the Carroll ISD with easy access to FM 1938 Davis and Southlake Blvd. This 4 bedroom and 3.1 bath home has a wonderful open floor plan with 2 living areas downstairs and 1 more upstairs. The master bedroom is downstairs and master bath was remodeled last year! There are 3 additional large bedrooms, 2 full baths and gameroom upstairs. SS appliances, granite countertops, gas cooktop, double oven & recently painted cabinetry gives the kitchen a fresh and updated look. Powder bath, 3 car garage and a big backyard are just a few more amenities this home has to offer. Easy access to DFW Airport, Dallas & Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Water Lily Drive have any available units?
1700 Water Lily Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1700 Water Lily Drive have?
Some of 1700 Water Lily Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Water Lily Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Water Lily Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Water Lily Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Water Lily Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1700 Water Lily Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Water Lily Drive offers parking.
Does 1700 Water Lily Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Water Lily Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Water Lily Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Water Lily Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Water Lily Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Water Lily Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Water Lily Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Water Lily Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Water Lily Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Water Lily Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

