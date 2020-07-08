1549 Meeting Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard game room hot tub media room

Southlake Town Square at its best! New garden District home never occupied. Main floor features well-appointed kitchen, dining, and living area complete with bar area and beverage cooler great for entertaining. Open the accordion doors off living room for access to the private courtyard to enjoy even more living space! Master bedroom is very large and master bath is the ultimate spa, opening to large walk-in closet and utility room. Secondary bedrooms both with full baths and walk-in closets. Third floor boasts a either oversized bedroom or gameroom with full bath and wet bar area with fridge. You will love this amazing location and walk to restaurants , shopping and movie theater!