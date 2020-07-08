All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1549 Meeting Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1549 Meeting Street
Last updated March 29 2019 at 4:58 AM

1549 Meeting Street

1549 Meeting St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1549 Meeting St, Southlake, TX 76092
Southlake Town Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
hot tub
media room
Southlake Town Square at its best! New garden District home never occupied. Main floor features well-appointed kitchen, dining, and living area complete with bar area and beverage cooler great for entertaining. Open the accordion doors off living room for access to the private courtyard to enjoy even more living space! Master bedroom is very large and master bath is the ultimate spa, opening to large walk-in closet and utility room. Secondary bedrooms both with full baths and walk-in closets. Third floor boasts a either oversized bedroom or gameroom with full bath and wet bar area with fridge. You will love this amazing location and walk to restaurants , shopping and movie theater!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Meeting Street have any available units?
1549 Meeting Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1549 Meeting Street have?
Some of 1549 Meeting Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 Meeting Street currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Meeting Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Meeting Street pet-friendly?
No, 1549 Meeting Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1549 Meeting Street offer parking?
No, 1549 Meeting Street does not offer parking.
Does 1549 Meeting Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 Meeting Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Meeting Street have a pool?
No, 1549 Meeting Street does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Meeting Street have accessible units?
No, 1549 Meeting Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Meeting Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1549 Meeting Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 Meeting Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1549 Meeting Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District