All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1548 Brazos Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1548 Brazos Rd
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:25 PM

1548 Brazos Rd

1548 Brazos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1548 Brazos Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
South Ridge Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON!! LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, BRAND NEW 2020 DUPLEXES! Stunning, 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex with stained concrete floors, granite counter tops, kitchen appliances, W/D connections, fenced backyard equipped with an irrigation system, lawncare and maintenance provided. Conveniently located less than 2 miles away from Academy schools and approximately 7.5 miles from I-35 in Belton. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent.

**Please note the virtual tour/interior pictures are of a like duplex in Belton and it is not guaranteed to have the same interior finishing’s, color scheme, appliances, etc. This is only to give you an example of what the layout will be**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 Brazos Rd have any available units?
1548 Brazos Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1548 Brazos Rd have?
Some of 1548 Brazos Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 Brazos Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Brazos Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Brazos Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1548 Brazos Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1548 Brazos Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1548 Brazos Rd offers parking.
Does 1548 Brazos Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1548 Brazos Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Brazos Rd have a pool?
No, 1548 Brazos Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1548 Brazos Rd have accessible units?
No, 1548 Brazos Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Brazos Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 Brazos Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 Brazos Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1548 Brazos Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District