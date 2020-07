Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This fabulous single story home nestled in CISD is only minutes away from shopping, food, and DFW airport. Split floor plan. The entire house inside and out has been painted. All new light fixtures and hardware. Large living room with a gas fireplace. Formal dining and eat in kitchen dining area. Small half bath off of laundry room. Fully fenced backyard with a covered patio. POOL POOL POOL! A must see!