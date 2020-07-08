1205 Oakwood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained home in community of large private lots within blocks of schools & park. Laminate floors thru out, remodeled both baths. Kitchen updated white cabinets with glass front accents, silestone counters, white subway backsplash, black appliances & refrigerator, can lights, breakfast nook opens into dining with built in hutch, coffee & dry bar that opens into living with vaulted ceilings, 6ft builtin & view of pool. Master has vaulted ceiling, can lights, 2 cedar closets, frameless glass shower. Backyard has sport court, boat rv parking, fenced in stone patio & pool, newer HVAC & water heater, storage galore in utility.