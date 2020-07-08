All apartments in Southlake
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

1205 Oakwood Trail

1205 Oakwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Oakwood Trail, Southlake, TX 76092
Continental Park Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained home in community of large private lots within blocks of schools & park. Laminate floors thru out, remodeled both baths. Kitchen updated white cabinets with glass front accents, silestone counters, white subway backsplash, black appliances & refrigerator, can lights, breakfast nook opens into dining with built in hutch, coffee & dry bar that opens into living with vaulted ceilings, 6ft builtin & view of pool. Master has vaulted ceiling, can lights, 2 cedar closets, frameless glass shower. Backyard has sport court, boat rv parking, fenced in stone patio & pool, newer HVAC & water heater, storage galore in utility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Oakwood Trail have any available units?
1205 Oakwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1205 Oakwood Trail have?
Some of 1205 Oakwood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Oakwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Oakwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Oakwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Oakwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1205 Oakwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Oakwood Trail offers parking.
Does 1205 Oakwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Oakwood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Oakwood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Oakwood Trail has a pool.
Does 1205 Oakwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 1205 Oakwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Oakwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Oakwood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Oakwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1205 Oakwood Trail has units with air conditioning.

