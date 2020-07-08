All apartments in Southlake
1043 Summerplace Lane

1043 Summerplace Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1043 Summerplace Ln, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Truly one of a kind opportunity to live in Southlake! Gorgeous views, Saltwater pool and amazing location just minutes from Southlake Town Square & DFW Airport! Award winning CARROLL ISD!! This beautiful home boasts an open concept living & kitchen area great for entertaining, along with a Sunroom that leads out the backyard & pergola. New paint, updated HVAC system, new cooktop & much more! Kitchen features Island with granite, Convection microwave oven, tons of storage & prep area for cooking! Updated master en-suite with spa like bathroom offers over sized jetted tub, Huge walk-in shower with rain forest shower, body sprays and glass ceiling! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Summerplace Lane have any available units?
1043 Summerplace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1043 Summerplace Lane have?
Some of 1043 Summerplace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Summerplace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Summerplace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Summerplace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1043 Summerplace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1043 Summerplace Lane offer parking?
No, 1043 Summerplace Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1043 Summerplace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Summerplace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Summerplace Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1043 Summerplace Lane has a pool.
Does 1043 Summerplace Lane have accessible units?
No, 1043 Summerplace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Summerplace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1043 Summerplace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Summerplace Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1043 Summerplace Lane has units with air conditioning.

