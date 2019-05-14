All apartments in Seagoville
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:53 PM

511 Shaye Court

511 Shaye Court · No Longer Available
Location

511 Shaye Court, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The beautiful kitchen has so much to offer with granite counter tops, a built in wine rack, and stainless steel appliance package!  The appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave!  The pass through window provides a view into the spacious and open living room featuring a brick fireplace and extended ceilings!  All bedrooms offer carpeting and spacious closets!  The master bedroom includes an en suite bathroom with granite counter tops and double sinks!  The garden tub and separate standup shower provide the perfect space to relax!  You don't want to miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Shaye Court have any available units?
511 Shaye Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 511 Shaye Court have?
Some of 511 Shaye Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Shaye Court currently offering any rent specials?
511 Shaye Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Shaye Court pet-friendly?
No, 511 Shaye Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seagoville.
Does 511 Shaye Court offer parking?
Yes, 511 Shaye Court offers parking.
Does 511 Shaye Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Shaye Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Shaye Court have a pool?
No, 511 Shaye Court does not have a pool.
Does 511 Shaye Court have accessible units?
No, 511 Shaye Court does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Shaye Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Shaye Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Shaye Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Shaye Court does not have units with air conditioning.

