511 Shaye Court

The beautiful kitchen has so much to offer with granite counter tops, a built in wine rack, and stainless steel appliance package! The appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave! The pass through window provides a view into the spacious and open living room featuring a brick fireplace and extended ceilings! All bedrooms offer carpeting and spacious closets! The master bedroom includes an en suite bathroom with granite counter tops and double sinks! The garden tub and separate standup shower provide the perfect space to relax! You don't want to miss this!