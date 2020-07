Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Popular floorplan and in mint condition and MISD schools! Sought after Highland Meadows neighborhood close to 1-20 and 635. Features huge living area, high ceilings, open kitchen with breakfast bar, granite, master bedroom down stairs with bath and large walkin closet. Upstairs there are three large bedrooms and a desk area ..perfect for computer or gaming station! Great property with all appliances included plus washer and dryer.. Come see this one today!