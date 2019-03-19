1421 Ross Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Lovely Seagoville home is completely remodeled. All new flooring, paint, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms! Make sure to schedule your tour today!

