Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated and Move-In-Ready, 4 bedroom home in an excellent location! Gorgeous floors throughout and not a stitch of carpet. Large lot with an alley and nice sized backyard.....WITH NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND YOU! Gorgeous kitchen with window above sink looking into backyard. Just under a mile to 175 and only 25 minutes to Downtown Dallas. You won't want to miss this one!