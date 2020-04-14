1231 Shelby Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

At 1231 Shelby, small town life near the big city is what you will find. This home is tucked away just behind Hwy 175 and a short drive to 635 and I-20.



The stunning brick exterior of this property continues inside. Spacious with a great open floor plan, this house boasts 1466 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Entertain indoors or out with the open kitchen and a fabulous covered back patio. The large back yard provides a wonderful retreat and peaceful privacy. Freshly updated and tastefully designed, this property is a dream to call home.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Pet deposit is $300 per pet. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 3/27/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.