Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

1231 Shelby Drive

1231 Shelby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Shelby Drive, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
At 1231 Shelby, small town life near the big city is what you will find. This home is tucked away just behind Hwy 175 and a short drive to 635 and I-20.

The stunning brick exterior of this property continues inside. Spacious with a great open floor plan, this house boasts 1466 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Entertain indoors or out with the open kitchen and a fabulous covered back patio. The large back yard provides a wonderful retreat and peaceful privacy. Freshly updated and tastefully designed, this property is a dream to call home.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Pet deposit is $300 per pet. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 3/27/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Shelby Drive have any available units?
1231 Shelby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
Is 1231 Shelby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Shelby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Shelby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Shelby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Shelby Drive offer parking?
No, 1231 Shelby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Shelby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Shelby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Shelby Drive have a pool?
No, 1231 Shelby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Shelby Drive have accessible units?
No, 1231 Shelby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Shelby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Shelby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Shelby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Shelby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

