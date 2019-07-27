29127 Tusculum

Amenities

This lovingly cared for 4 bedroom 3 bath home is immaculate, inviting & in top notch Boerne ISD! An entertainer?s dream w/ beautifully appointed kitchen opening to the family room & dining space. Spacious master suite & flexible floor plan, allowing for 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms w/study. Luxury home speaker system through main areas, master & backyard patio! Stunning floors & tasteful design choices create the perfect place to call home. Don?t miss the beautiful Amenity Center & Pool on the way in as well!