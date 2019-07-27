All apartments in Scenic Oaks
Find more places like 29127 Tusculum.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scenic Oaks, TX
/
29127 Tusculum
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

29127 Tusculum

29127 Tusculum · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29127 Tusculum, Scenic Oaks, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This lovingly cared for 4 bedroom 3 bath home is immaculate, inviting & in top notch Boerne ISD! An entertainer?s dream w/ beautifully appointed kitchen opening to the family room & dining space. Spacious master suite & flexible floor plan, allowing for 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms w/study. Luxury home speaker system through main areas, master & backyard patio! Stunning floors & tasteful design choices create the perfect place to call home. Don?t miss the beautiful Amenity Center & Pool on the way in as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29127 Tusculum have any available units?
29127 Tusculum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scenic Oaks, TX.
Is 29127 Tusculum currently offering any rent specials?
29127 Tusculum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29127 Tusculum pet-friendly?
No, 29127 Tusculum is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scenic Oaks.
Does 29127 Tusculum offer parking?
No, 29127 Tusculum does not offer parking.
Does 29127 Tusculum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29127 Tusculum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29127 Tusculum have a pool?
Yes, 29127 Tusculum has a pool.
Does 29127 Tusculum have accessible units?
No, 29127 Tusculum does not have accessible units.
Does 29127 Tusculum have units with dishwashers?
No, 29127 Tusculum does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29127 Tusculum have units with air conditioning?
No, 29127 Tusculum does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXHelotes, TXTimberwood Park, TX
Canyon Lake, TXKirby, TXCastroville, TXCibolo, TXKerrville, TXFredericksburg, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University