25327 Triangle Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

~Unique opportunity to live within the serene community where Concepts Therapy Institute is located~2 bedroom/2 bath home w/an office~This home is partially furnished, with the living room, kitchen table, bed frames, storage chests, desk, tables included~Spacious island kitchen w/breakfast area~HUGE living area w/vaulted ceilings, sunny windows, 2 sets of French doors letting out to the spacious deck~Covered patio, carport~So close to city conveniences, but you will feel a million miles away~