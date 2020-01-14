All apartments in Scenic Oaks
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:24 AM

19414 BABCOCK RD

19414 Babcock Rd · No Longer Available
Location

19414 Babcock Rd, Scenic Oaks, TX 78255

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
internet access
Live only minutes from La Cantera and The Rim, allowing you the benefit of superb shopping and dining close to home! You'll also be close to major employers, award-winning schools, IH-10 and Loop 1604. Indulge yourself in the heated resort-style pool and sundeck, walk on the beautiful trails, enjoy the outdoor kitchen and cabanas, hook up to free Wi-Fi, utilize the internet cafe, exercise facility, pet park and grooming station! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have any available units?
19414 BABCOCK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scenic Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 19414 BABCOCK RD have?
Some of 19414 BABCOCK RD's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19414 BABCOCK RD currently offering any rent specials?
19414 BABCOCK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19414 BABCOCK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 19414 BABCOCK RD is pet friendly.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD offer parking?
No, 19414 BABCOCK RD does not offer parking.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19414 BABCOCK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have a pool?
Yes, 19414 BABCOCK RD has a pool.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have accessible units?
No, 19414 BABCOCK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 19414 BABCOCK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19414 BABCOCK RD does not have units with air conditioning.
