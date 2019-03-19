18227 Wildwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court media room

The home is a new version of late 1800s early 1900s Queen Anne-style Victorian built by its owners in 1982 and has been the family home for 35 years. It was originally designed to replicate, on a smaller scale, the authentic Queen Anne homes of the past; however with modern functionality. The home has been featured in the Grand Prairie Historical Tour of Homes as well as the Christmas Tour of Homes. The home was also featured on a local cable TV program promoting notable places in Grand Prairie. The yard has many mature trees and includes a basketball court and arbor in the back. Wildwood Oaks neighborhood is a long established development which made its debut in 1960 when it was truly out in the country.Our neighborhood lends itself to convenience and easy accessibility to DFW International Airport and is centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth.



Our home is centrally located less than 10 miles to 4 major hospitals and within 3 miles of major entertainment district; such as, AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys), Global Park (Texas Rangers Baseball) Six Flags Over Texas Amusement Park, Hurricane Harbor Water Park, Theatre, Quick Trip Park (AirHogs Independent Baseball Team) Lone Star Park (Horse Racing) and multiple restraunts of many cuisines and price points.

