724 Marietta Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities gym game room playground pool bbq/grill media room

Stunning hard wood floors welcome you home. This stunning home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 2.1 baths, a game room, formal dining, wood burning stone fireplace and a large back yard! Stunning accent walls, pretty light features, trendy designer touches and convenient and popular barn doors are all here too! Spacious master suit is tucked away privately downstairs while the secondary bedrooms and game room are located upstairs. Fantastic downstairs layout for hosting holiday meals and everyday BBQ's too. The community has unrivaled features including a water park, adult only pool, movie theater, family pools, on site gym, play grounds, walking trails, private ponds and so much more! An absolute Must See!