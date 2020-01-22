All apartments in Savannah
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:14 AM

724 Marietta Lane

724 Marietta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

724 Marietta Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Stunning hard wood floors welcome you home. This stunning home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 2.1 baths, a game room, formal dining, wood burning stone fireplace and a large back yard! Stunning accent walls, pretty light features, trendy designer touches and convenient and popular barn doors are all here too! Spacious master suit is tucked away privately downstairs while the secondary bedrooms and game room are located upstairs. Fantastic downstairs layout for hosting holiday meals and everyday BBQ's too. The community has unrivaled features including a water park, adult only pool, movie theater, family pools, on site gym, play grounds, walking trails, private ponds and so much more! An absolute Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Marietta Lane have any available units?
724 Marietta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 724 Marietta Lane have?
Some of 724 Marietta Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Marietta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
724 Marietta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Marietta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 724 Marietta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 724 Marietta Lane offer parking?
No, 724 Marietta Lane does not offer parking.
Does 724 Marietta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Marietta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Marietta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 724 Marietta Lane has a pool.
Does 724 Marietta Lane have accessible units?
No, 724 Marietta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Marietta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 Marietta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 724 Marietta Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 Marietta Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

