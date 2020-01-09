All apartments in Savannah
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

713 FIELD Crossing

713 Field Xing · No Longer Available
Location

713 Field Xing, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
The Most Prestige Community In Little Elm! BETTER THAN NEW! Beautiful 4bd 3ba features The Most Updated Upgrades and stylish designs, open floor plan w Large Formal Dining Area Blended w Large Family Room, GORGEOUS MODERN GOURMET KITCHEN provides foodies a dream workshop, MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS w beautiful master bath n walk in closet. Fully Landscaped front and back yard. GREAT SCHOOLS! Community amenities bring you dream outdoor environment including hiking trails, pool, COMMUNITY PAVILION with indoor space. The community is monitored by Police Patrols. All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Pets case by case. Good credit and rental history are important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 FIELD Crossing have any available units?
713 FIELD Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 713 FIELD Crossing have?
Some of 713 FIELD Crossing's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 FIELD Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
713 FIELD Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 FIELD Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 FIELD Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 713 FIELD Crossing offer parking?
No, 713 FIELD Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 713 FIELD Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 FIELD Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 FIELD Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 713 FIELD Crossing has a pool.
Does 713 FIELD Crossing have accessible units?
No, 713 FIELD Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 713 FIELD Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 FIELD Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 FIELD Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 FIELD Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

