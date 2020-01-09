713 FIELD Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

The Most Prestige Community In Little Elm! BETTER THAN NEW! Beautiful 4bd 3ba features The Most Updated Upgrades and stylish designs, open floor plan w Large Formal Dining Area Blended w Large Family Room, GORGEOUS MODERN GOURMET KITCHEN provides foodies a dream workshop, MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS w beautiful master bath n walk in closet. Fully Landscaped front and back yard. GREAT SCHOOLS! Community amenities bring you dream outdoor environment including hiking trails, pool, COMMUNITY PAVILION with indoor space. The community is monitored by Police Patrols. All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Pets case by case. Good credit and rental history are important.