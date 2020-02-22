712 Auburn Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage media room tennis court

This LOVELY home has everything you want! Soaring ceilings greet you upon entry with gorgeous solid hardwood floors continue throughout dining &living area, the splendid kitchen, huge eat-in granite island, SS appliances, gas cooktop, plenty of natural light from the large windows throughout. Master is huge, entertain in bonus loft upstairs, perfect for a play area or game room. neutral FRESH paint & polished floor.

The resort-style community has unrivaled features including a water park, adult-only pool, movie theater, family pools, clubhouse, on-site gym, tennis & basketball courts, walking trails, private ponds & much more! Owner pays HOA, This is THE place to spend summer with your family and friends!