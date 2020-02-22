All apartments in Savannah
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

712 Auburn Court

712 Auburn Court · No Longer Available
Location

712 Auburn Court, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
This LOVELY home has everything you want! Soaring ceilings greet you upon entry with gorgeous solid hardwood floors continue throughout dining &living area, the splendid kitchen, huge eat-in granite island, SS appliances, gas cooktop, plenty of natural light from the large windows throughout. Master is huge, entertain in bonus loft upstairs, perfect for a play area or game room. neutral FRESH paint & polished floor.
The resort-style community has unrivaled features including a water park, adult-only pool, movie theater, family pools, clubhouse, on-site gym, tennis & basketball courts, walking trails, private ponds & much more! Owner pays HOA, This is THE place to spend summer with your family and friends!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Auburn Court have any available units?
712 Auburn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 712 Auburn Court have?
Some of 712 Auburn Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Auburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
712 Auburn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Auburn Court pet-friendly?
No, 712 Auburn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 712 Auburn Court offer parking?
Yes, 712 Auburn Court offers parking.
Does 712 Auburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Auburn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Auburn Court have a pool?
Yes, 712 Auburn Court has a pool.
Does 712 Auburn Court have accessible units?
No, 712 Auburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Auburn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Auburn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Auburn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Auburn Court does not have units with air conditioning.

