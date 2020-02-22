712 Auburn Court

Amenities
This LOVELY home has everything you want! Soaring ceilings greet you upon entry with gorgeous solid hardwood floors continue throughout dining &living area, the splendid kitchen, huge eat-in granite island, SS appliances, gas cooktop, plenty of natural light from the large windows throughout. Master is huge, entertain in bonus loft upstairs, perfect for a play area or game room. neutral FRESH paint & polished floor.
The resort-style community has unrivaled features including a water park, adult-only pool, movie theater, family pools, clubhouse, on-site gym, tennis & basketball courts, walking trails, private ponds & much more! Owner pays HOA, This is THE place to spend summer with your family and friends!