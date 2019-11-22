All apartments in Savannah
709 Marietta Lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 7:58 AM

709 Marietta Lane

709 Marietta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

709 Marietta Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
GORGEOUS upgraded well maintained home in desirable Savannah master planned community. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, elegant back-splash, and huge island & steel appliances. Welcoming entrance, hand scrapped hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and walk-in pantry. This custom house has 5 good size bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms, including upgraded master bath and walk-in glass shower. Upstairs game room has separate workstation with balcony. Backyard has covered patio. Pictures are from the last owner and images may not reflect the items present in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Marietta Lane have any available units?
709 Marietta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 709 Marietta Lane have?
Some of 709 Marietta Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Marietta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
709 Marietta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Marietta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 709 Marietta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 709 Marietta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 709 Marietta Lane offers parking.
Does 709 Marietta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Marietta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Marietta Lane have a pool?
No, 709 Marietta Lane does not have a pool.
Does 709 Marietta Lane have accessible units?
No, 709 Marietta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Marietta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Marietta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Marietta Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Marietta Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

