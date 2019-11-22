709 Marietta Lane

Amenities

GORGEOUS upgraded well maintained home in desirable Savannah master planned community. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, elegant back-splash, and huge island & steel appliances. Welcoming entrance, hand scrapped hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and walk-in pantry. This custom house has 5 good size bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms, including upgraded master bath and walk-in glass shower. Upstairs game room has separate workstation with balcony. Backyard has covered patio. Pictures are from the last owner and images may not reflect the items present in the house.