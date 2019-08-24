708 Lighthouse Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully maintained & spacious 4-bedroom 1-story loaded with upgrades in the resort style neighborhood of Savannah! Upgraded lighting, tall ceilings, neutral paints & an abundance of natural light complement the open floorplan. Upgraded island kitchen boasts granite counters, 42in cabinets, s-steel appliances, gas cooking, deep pantry & granite serving bar. Open Family Room is complemented by natural light & neutral colors. Master suite boasts bay window seating bench & bath with dual sinks & walk-in shower. 4 bedrooms plus Study with French doors. Covered patio overlooks the spacious backyard - perfect for pets or play! Enjoy amazing resort style community amenities & walking distance to elementary!