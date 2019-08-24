All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 708 Lighthouse Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
708 Lighthouse Lane
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:54 AM

708 Lighthouse Lane

708 Lighthouse Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

708 Lighthouse Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained & spacious 4-bedroom 1-story loaded with upgrades in the resort style neighborhood of Savannah! Upgraded lighting, tall ceilings, neutral paints & an abundance of natural light complement the open floorplan. Upgraded island kitchen boasts granite counters, 42in cabinets, s-steel appliances, gas cooking, deep pantry & granite serving bar. Open Family Room is complemented by natural light & neutral colors. Master suite boasts bay window seating bench & bath with dual sinks & walk-in shower. 4 bedrooms plus Study with French doors. Covered patio overlooks the spacious backyard - perfect for pets or play! Enjoy amazing resort style community amenities & walking distance to elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Lighthouse Lane have any available units?
708 Lighthouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 708 Lighthouse Lane have?
Some of 708 Lighthouse Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Lighthouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
708 Lighthouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Lighthouse Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Lighthouse Lane is pet friendly.
Does 708 Lighthouse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 708 Lighthouse Lane offers parking.
Does 708 Lighthouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Lighthouse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Lighthouse Lane have a pool?
No, 708 Lighthouse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 708 Lighthouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 708 Lighthouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Lighthouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Lighthouse Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Lighthouse Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Lighthouse Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District