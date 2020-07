Amenities

Great single-story Highland Home in Arrow Brooke, close to HWY380 and the Tollway. Are you a cook? If yes, you'll enjoy this Chef's kitchen that opens to the family room great for entertaining, also features granite countertops, island with under-mount stainless steel sink, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Home offers wood floors and boasts tile work on the master shower and kitchen backsplash.