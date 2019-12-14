All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1825 Azalea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1825 Azalea Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:19 AM

1825 Azalea Drive

1825 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1825 Azalea Drive, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
House is in Savannah TX of highway 380, a very nice community with clubhouse with a large weight room & work out facility accessed 24 X 7, swimming pool, water park, jog and bike trails and more. You can enjoy resort style living in Savannah! Owner pays HOA. Flowing floor plan with master bedroom is down, back porch, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 5th bedroom or large game room upstairs. Double faced fire place.

Wrapped around balcony upstairs. A perfect size home for large or small family. Fenced in back yard. Covered L shaped front porch. School within walking distance.

New new flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Azalea Drive have any available units?
1825 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1825 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 1825 Azalea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1825 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 1825 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Azalea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1825 Azalea Drive has a pool.
Does 1825 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1825 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District