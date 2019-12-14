1825 Azalea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

House is in Savannah TX of highway 380, a very nice community with clubhouse with a large weight room & work out facility accessed 24 X 7, swimming pool, water park, jog and bike trails and more. You can enjoy resort style living in Savannah! Owner pays HOA. Flowing floor plan with master bedroom is down, back porch, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 5th bedroom or large game room upstairs. Double faced fire place.



Wrapped around balcony upstairs. A perfect size home for large or small family. Fenced in back yard. Covered L shaped front porch. School within walking distance.



New new flooring