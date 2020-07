Amenities

Cape-cod style home in lovely Savannah. Updated kitchen with brand new granite counter, sink and faucet. Beautiful laminate floor in all living area and bedrooms downstairs. Bonus room upstairs that could be used as a 4th bedroom or game room. Community amenities include pools, park and pond. Credit at least 650, monthly income at least 3 times the rent. No section 8. Pets require owner approval. Pet deposit is based on pet size & type.