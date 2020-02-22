All apartments in Savannah
1809 Meadow Trail Lane
1809 Meadow Trail Lane

1809 Meadow Trail Ln · No Longer Available
1809 Meadow Trail Ln, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths one story house is located in a nice and quiet community. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen offers stainless steel kitchen appliances and durable quartz counter top, living area has a fireplace. A walk-in closet in the master suite, a patio , and a two-car garage. Large dinning room can be used as a living area or a study. Great Location, it is closed to 380 and very easy to get on Dallas North Tollway, and has lots of shopping, restaurant near by. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Meadow Trail Lane have any available units?
1809 Meadow Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1809 Meadow Trail Lane have?
Some of 1809 Meadow Trail Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Meadow Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Meadow Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Meadow Trail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Meadow Trail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1809 Meadow Trail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Meadow Trail Lane offers parking.
Does 1809 Meadow Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Meadow Trail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Meadow Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 1809 Meadow Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Meadow Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 1809 Meadow Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Meadow Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Meadow Trail Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Meadow Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Meadow Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

