1809 Meadow Trail Lane

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths one story house is located in a nice and quiet community. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen offers stainless steel kitchen appliances and durable quartz counter top, living area has a fireplace. A walk-in closet in the master suite, a patio , and a two-car garage. Large dinning room can be used as a living area or a study. Great Location, it is closed to 380 and very easy to get on Dallas North Tollway, and has lots of shopping, restaurant near by. Must see!