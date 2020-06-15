1805 Ranch Trail Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Practically new single family stunner ready for immediate move in! Featuring gleaming hardwood floors through all main areas, neutral finishes throughout, and a corner gas fireplace in the living room this light filled open floor plan is the perfect place to call home. Even novice chefs will be inspired by the gourmet kitchen boasting granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with a breakfast bar to keep everyone connected. The large covered patio and privacy fenced backyard offer tons of outdoor space for guests of all ages to enjoy some fun in the sun. Take advantage of the community pool, walking trails, green belts and fishing areas - you will never run out of ways to stay entertained! Retreat to the master suite after a long day and unwind in comfort with an attached private bath boasting dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Don’t let this amazing opportunity pass you by, schedule your private showing today!