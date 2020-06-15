All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1805 Ranch Trail Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1805 Ranch Trail Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:43 PM

1805 Ranch Trail Rd

1805 Ranch Trail Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1805 Ranch Trail Rd, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Practically new single family stunner ready for immediate move in! Featuring gleaming hardwood floors through all main areas, neutral finishes throughout, and a corner gas fireplace in the living room this light filled open floor plan is the perfect place to call home. Even novice chefs will be inspired by the gourmet kitchen boasting granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with a breakfast bar to keep everyone connected. The large covered patio and privacy fenced backyard offer tons of outdoor space for guests of all ages to enjoy some fun in the sun. Take advantage of the community pool, walking trails, green belts and fishing areas - you will never run out of ways to stay entertained! Retreat to the master suite after a long day and unwind in comfort with an attached private bath boasting dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Don’t let this amazing opportunity pass you by, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Ranch Trail Rd have any available units?
1805 Ranch Trail Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1805 Ranch Trail Rd have?
Some of 1805 Ranch Trail Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Ranch Trail Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Ranch Trail Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Ranch Trail Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Ranch Trail Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1805 Ranch Trail Rd offer parking?
No, 1805 Ranch Trail Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Ranch Trail Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 Ranch Trail Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Ranch Trail Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1805 Ranch Trail Rd has a pool.
Does 1805 Ranch Trail Rd have accessible units?
No, 1805 Ranch Trail Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Ranch Trail Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Ranch Trail Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Ranch Trail Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Ranch Trail Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District