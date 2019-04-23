1800 Alton Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Can't buy in Arrow Brooke... Why Not Rent!! 2017 Beazer Home!! 1 STORY, 4 Bedrooms PLUS Study!! Kitchen features Gas Cooking, 42 Inch Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, and Vented Out Cook Top!! Refrigerator Stays!! Spacious Living Room Includes Cast Stone Fireplace with easy On Off Switch!! Study with Glass French Doors!! Large Master Suite has a Closet, BIG Walk-in Closet, Separate Tub and Shower!! 3 Guest Bedrooms off back hallway! Covered Patio for Great Outdoor Living!! Community Pool, Jogging or Bike Path, Private Pond...Great Neighborhood to Enjoy!!