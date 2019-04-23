All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1800 Alton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1800 Alton Way
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:40 AM

1800 Alton Way

1800 Alton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1800 Alton Way, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Can't buy in Arrow Brooke... Why Not Rent!! 2017 Beazer Home!! 1 STORY, 4 Bedrooms PLUS Study!! Kitchen features Gas Cooking, 42 Inch Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, and Vented Out Cook Top!! Refrigerator Stays!! Spacious Living Room Includes Cast Stone Fireplace with easy On Off Switch!! Study with Glass French Doors!! Large Master Suite has a Closet, BIG Walk-in Closet, Separate Tub and Shower!! 3 Guest Bedrooms off back hallway! Covered Patio for Great Outdoor Living!! Community Pool, Jogging or Bike Path, Private Pond...Great Neighborhood to Enjoy!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Alton Way have any available units?
1800 Alton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1800 Alton Way have?
Some of 1800 Alton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Alton Way currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Alton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Alton Way pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Alton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1800 Alton Way offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Alton Way offers parking.
Does 1800 Alton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Alton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Alton Way have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Alton Way has a pool.
Does 1800 Alton Way have accessible units?
No, 1800 Alton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Alton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Alton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Alton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Alton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District