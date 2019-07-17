1717 Kennessaw Drive

Amenities

Cute Single Story 3 Bedroom Home with Lovely Front Porch! Great Floor Plan for Entertaining! Tile in All High Traffic Areas! Study Could be 4th Bedroom! Bonus Rm Perfect for Kids Play Room! Cute Sunroom w AC presently used as Workout Rm! Large FR Open to Kitchen! Sunny Eat-In Kitchen w Gas Cooking, Island, Micro, Breakfast Bar & Pantry! Split BR Floor Plan! Master w Walk-in Closet, His & Her Sinks, Separate Shower & Garden Tub! Utility Rm w Storage Shelves! Private Backyard w Patio & Lots of Grass for Pets & Play! Sprinkler System! Amazing Amenities include Country Club, Fitness Center, Family & Adult Pools, Sports Fields, Lakes, Spray Park, Tennis, Sand Volleyball, Dog Parks, Walking Trails & More!