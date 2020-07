Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool sauna

BRIGHT OPEN ONE OF A KIND HOME IN THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER SUBDIVISION IN NORTH TEXAS. WONDERFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. OFFERING 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. WOOD FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CARPET, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. FIREPLACE, ENCLOSED SUNROOM, AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. SAVANNAH AMEINITIES INCLUDE WEIGHT ROOM SAUNA, PARKS, POOLS AND PLENTY OF ELBOW ROOM FOR KIDS AND ADULTS. RARE BALCONY, OVERLOOKING WONERFUL VIEWS, WILL NOT LAST LONG