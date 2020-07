Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This is a one time home you have to see. Ceramic tile in all wet areas, Gas fireplace with electric starter, sprinkler system, MAster bedroom is down, upstairs porch from game room. Nice open Kitchn, Breakfast and family room. Covered Patio. Second Mster suite upstairs