1708 Mercer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Charming 4-bed, 2.5-bath and 2-car home in resort style community. Relaxing, screened in back porch. You can grill on the flagstone. Hardwood floors in the common areas. Kitchen has SS appliances, lots of cabinets, and room for a breakfast table. The kitchen opens to the family room & its beautiful stone fireplace. Built ins in the upstairs bedroom, gameroom, and dining room. Spacious bedroom. Updated blinds, paint, and fixtures. The community boasts a full calendar of events, multiple pools, parks, playgrounds, walking and bike trails, and fitness center. Easy access to 380 and the Tollway.