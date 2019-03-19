All apartments in Savannah
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1708 Mercer Way

1708 Mercer Way · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Mercer Way, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Charming 4-bed, 2.5-bath and 2-car home in resort style community. Relaxing, screened in back porch. You can grill on the flagstone. Hardwood floors in the common areas. Kitchen has SS appliances, lots of cabinets, and room for a breakfast table. The kitchen opens to the family room & its beautiful stone fireplace. Built ins in the upstairs bedroom, gameroom, and dining room. Spacious bedroom. Updated blinds, paint, and fixtures. The community boasts a full calendar of events, multiple pools, parks, playgrounds, walking and bike trails, and fitness center. Easy access to 380 and the Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Mercer Way have any available units?
1708 Mercer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1708 Mercer Way have?
Some of 1708 Mercer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Mercer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Mercer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Mercer Way pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Mercer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1708 Mercer Way offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Mercer Way offers parking.
Does 1708 Mercer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Mercer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Mercer Way have a pool?
Yes, 1708 Mercer Way has a pool.
Does 1708 Mercer Way have accessible units?
No, 1708 Mercer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Mercer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Mercer Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Mercer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Mercer Way does not have units with air conditioning.

