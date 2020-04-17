1613 Sycamore Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful recently updated large 3026 sq. ft. 2 story home with resort style amenities including pool, water park, clubhouse, movie theater, fitness center, 5 ponds for fishing, jogging paths & much more. As you enter you will love the high ceilings & open floor plan. The downstairs master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, his & her sinks & 2 walk in closets. Upstairs has a living area plus a very large bonus room that can be used as a media room, game room or extra bedroom. Recently replaced both HVAC systems and also roof. Inside was repainted a short time ago with designer paint. This is the Perfect Home!