Savannah, TX
1613 Sycamore Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:15 AM

1613 Sycamore Street

1613 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Sycamore Street, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful recently updated large 3026 sq. ft. 2 story home with resort style amenities including pool, water park, clubhouse, movie theater, fitness center, 5 ponds for fishing, jogging paths & much more. As you enter you will love the high ceilings & open floor plan. The downstairs master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, his & her sinks & 2 walk in closets. Upstairs has a living area plus a very large bonus room that can be used as a media room, game room or extra bedroom. Recently replaced both HVAC systems and also roof. Inside was repainted a short time ago with designer paint. This is the Perfect Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Sycamore Street have any available units?
1613 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1613 Sycamore Street have?
Some of 1613 Sycamore Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1613 Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 1613 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Sycamore Street have a pool?
Yes, 1613 Sycamore Street has a pool.
Does 1613 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 1613 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1613 Sycamore Street has units with air conditioning.

