1613 Sycamore Street

Amenities
Beautiful recently updated large 3026 sq. ft. 2 story home with resort style amenities including pool, water park, clubhouse, movie theater, fitness center, 5 ponds for fishing, jogging paths & much more. As you enter you will love the high ceilings & open floor plan. The downstairs master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, his & her sinks & 2 walk in closets. Upstairs has a living area plus a very large bonus room that can be used as a media room, game room or extra bedroom. Recently replaced both HVAC systems and also roof. Inside was repainted a short time ago with designer paint. This is the Perfect Home!