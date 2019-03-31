1609 Ridge Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

BEAUTIFUL HISTORYMAKER HOME ready for move in! This 3 bed, 3 bath Mahogany model home features a stunning 8 foot mahogany front door with rain glass and wrought iron accents; Gorgeous ceramic tile throughout entry and kitchen; Gourmet Kitchen with custom cabinets, and SS appliances; Master Retreat with walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and shower; Upgraded carpet in all bedrooms and Game Room; Covered back patio is perfect for entertaining; FULLY LANDSCAPED. This home won't last long- Call now!