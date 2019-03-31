All apartments in Savannah
Last updated March 31 2019 at 12:32 AM

1609 Ridge Creek Lane

1609 Ridge Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Ridge Creek Ln, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
BEAUTIFUL HISTORYMAKER HOME ready for move in! This 3 bed, 3 bath Mahogany model home features a stunning 8 foot mahogany front door with rain glass and wrought iron accents; Gorgeous ceramic tile throughout entry and kitchen; Gourmet Kitchen with custom cabinets, and SS appliances; Master Retreat with walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and shower; Upgraded carpet in all bedrooms and Game Room; Covered back patio is perfect for entertaining; FULLY LANDSCAPED. This home won't last long- Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Ridge Creek Lane have any available units?
1609 Ridge Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1609 Ridge Creek Lane have?
Some of 1609 Ridge Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Ridge Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Ridge Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Ridge Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Ridge Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1609 Ridge Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 1609 Ridge Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Ridge Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Ridge Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Ridge Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1609 Ridge Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 1609 Ridge Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1609 Ridge Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Ridge Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Ridge Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Ridge Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Ridge Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

