1600 Jasmine Trail

This gorgeous 1 story plan is located on a corner lot right across the street from a wonderful park & lake. The spacious wrap-around porch makes a wonderful place to sit and relax at the end of the day. The living room has beautiful wood floors along with a fireplace with gas logs and starter. The living and dining open to the kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar & plenty of storage. SS appliances, gas cooktop, and refrigerator that stays. The master is good size. The master bath has double sinks, a soaking tub and separate shower and a walk in closet. Savannah has many great amenities: pool, parks, playgrounds and lakes. The owner pays the HOA dues.