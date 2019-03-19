All apartments in Savannah
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1600 Jasmine Trail

1600 Jasmine Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Jasmine Trail, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This gorgeous 1 story plan is located on a corner lot right across the street from a wonderful park & lake. The spacious wrap-around porch makes a wonderful place to sit and relax at the end of the day. The living room has beautiful wood floors along with a fireplace with gas logs and starter. The living and dining open to the kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar & plenty of storage. SS appliances, gas cooktop, and refrigerator that stays. The master is good size. The master bath has double sinks, a soaking tub and separate shower and a walk in closet. Savannah has many great amenities: pool, parks, playgrounds and lakes. The owner pays the HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Jasmine Trail have any available units?
1600 Jasmine Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1600 Jasmine Trail have?
Some of 1600 Jasmine Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Jasmine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Jasmine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Jasmine Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Jasmine Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1600 Jasmine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Jasmine Trail offers parking.
Does 1600 Jasmine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Jasmine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Jasmine Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Jasmine Trail has a pool.
Does 1600 Jasmine Trail have accessible units?
No, 1600 Jasmine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Jasmine Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Jasmine Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Jasmine Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Jasmine Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

