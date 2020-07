Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4-2-2 home in master planned community of Savannah! Great floor plan w open concept with split bedrooms. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, real hard wood floors, large walk-in pantry, new carpet, neutral paint colors, large decked attic, whole house humidifier for dry winters. 4th bed can be study. Large covered patios on front & back with view of lake & park. Available for Moving in on August 1st, 2019.