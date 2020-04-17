All apartments in Savannah
1413 Augusta Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

1413 Augusta Drive

1413 Augusta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Augusta Drive, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Well maintained 1-story home with kitchen boasting fresh white cabinets and granite counter-tops. It overlooks over-sized dining area with bay windows, big living room. Master Suite offers higher ceilings with master bath boasting a spacious double vanity, separate walk-in shower, relaxing bathtub, closet. A multi-purpose extra room...use it for what you prefer. Walking distance to pools, water park, tennis, gym and other community amenities. Do not miss it. Pet approved by LL. Send details to LA. Pet deposit applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Augusta Drive have any available units?
1413 Augusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1413 Augusta Drive have?
Some of 1413 Augusta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Augusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Augusta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Augusta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Augusta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Augusta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Augusta Drive offers parking.
Does 1413 Augusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Augusta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Augusta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1413 Augusta Drive has a pool.
Does 1413 Augusta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1413 Augusta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Augusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Augusta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Augusta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Augusta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

