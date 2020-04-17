1413 Augusta Drive

Amenities
Well maintained 1-story home with kitchen boasting fresh white cabinets and granite counter-tops. It overlooks over-sized dining area with bay windows, big living room. Master Suite offers higher ceilings with master bath boasting a spacious double vanity, separate walk-in shower, relaxing bathtub, closet. A multi-purpose extra room...use it for what you prefer. Walking distance to pools, water park, tennis, gym and other community amenities. Do not miss it. Pet approved by LL. Send details to LA. Pet deposit applies.