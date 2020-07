Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground garage

Great vacation style community. The house is updated with kitchen countertop more. Dining room can be used as gameroom or office. Master has huge closet, separate shower. Study area on stairwell landing. Great neighborhood with club house, liberay, private water park, playgrounds, lakes, and neighborhood parks. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy!