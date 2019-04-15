All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1238 Chattahoochee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1238 Chattahoochee Drive
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:36 AM

1238 Chattahoochee Drive

1238 Chattahoochee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1238 Chattahoochee Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ONE STORY HOUSE BUILT IN 2013, LIKE NEW. Live in paradise, Resort Style Savannah Community. Features include granite counter tops, 17 in ceramic tile, Stainless Steel appliances, refrigerator included, 5 in baseboards, oiled bronze light fixtures, custom cabinets, sprinkler system, full gutters, & much more! Savannah has the most
spectacular amenities you can imagine!
Lions Gate most energy efficient home. Green features include 16 Seer HVAC, R51 attic insulation, air tight poly sealant and tank-less water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Chattahoochee Drive have any available units?
1238 Chattahoochee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1238 Chattahoochee Drive have?
Some of 1238 Chattahoochee Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 Chattahoochee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Chattahoochee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Chattahoochee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1238 Chattahoochee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1238 Chattahoochee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1238 Chattahoochee Drive offers parking.
Does 1238 Chattahoochee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 Chattahoochee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Chattahoochee Drive have a pool?
No, 1238 Chattahoochee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Chattahoochee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1238 Chattahoochee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Chattahoochee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 Chattahoochee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 Chattahoochee Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1238 Chattahoochee Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District