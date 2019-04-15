1238 Chattahoochee Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ONE STORY HOUSE BUILT IN 2013, LIKE NEW. Live in paradise, Resort Style Savannah Community. Features include granite counter tops, 17 in ceramic tile, Stainless Steel appliances, refrigerator included, 5 in baseboards, oiled bronze light fixtures, custom cabinets, sprinkler system, full gutters, & much more! Savannah has the most

spectacular amenities you can imagine!

Lions Gate most energy efficient home. Green features include 16 Seer HVAC, R51 attic insulation, air tight poly sealant and tank-less water heater.