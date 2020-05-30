1237 Chattahoochee Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in the resort-style, master-planned Savannah community with outstanding amenities and year-round activities. ! Light & bright, open floorplan. Inviting front porch. Family room with fireplace & high ceilings open to kitchen with pantry! Master suite has separate tub and shower, twin vanities and walk-in closet. Split bedroom layout with private master suite. Upstairs bonus room is so versatile - can be used as 4th bedroom, media room, study, or work out room. Full access to great Savannah amenities while the owner pays HOA dues. Community resort style pool, splash park, dog park, tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, running trails, fitness center, & so much more!