Savannah, TX
1237 Chattahoochee Drive
1237 Chattahoochee Drive

1237 Chattahoochee Drive
Location

1237 Chattahoochee Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in the resort-style, master-planned Savannah community with outstanding amenities and year-round activities. ! Light & bright, open floorplan. Inviting front porch. Family room with fireplace & high ceilings open to kitchen with pantry! Master suite has separate tub and shower, twin vanities and walk-in closet. Split bedroom layout with private master suite. Upstairs bonus room is so versatile - can be used as 4th bedroom, media room, study, or work out room. Full access to great Savannah amenities while the owner pays HOA dues. Community resort style pool, splash park, dog park, tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, running trails, fitness center, & so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Chattahoochee Drive have any available units?
1237 Chattahoochee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1237 Chattahoochee Drive have?
Some of 1237 Chattahoochee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Chattahoochee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Chattahoochee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Chattahoochee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 Chattahoochee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1237 Chattahoochee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Chattahoochee Drive offers parking.
Does 1237 Chattahoochee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Chattahoochee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Chattahoochee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1237 Chattahoochee Drive has a pool.
Does 1237 Chattahoochee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1237 Chattahoochee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Chattahoochee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Chattahoochee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Chattahoochee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Chattahoochee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

