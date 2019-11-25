1237 Charleston Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Two balconies and a covered patio provide plenty of outdoor living space to this charming 2 story in Savannah. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious game room, cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings & banks of windows to provide plenty of natural light. The kitchen boasts ample counter & cupboard space & a gas range. Main floor master suite has adjoining master bath with dual sinks, tub, separate shower & WI closet. Two good sized bedrooms & game room with balcony access complete the upstairs. New carpet & fresh paint. Savannah features a water park with slide & spray pad, Jr. Olympic pool, clubhouse,fitness center, tennis courts, basketball court, stocked lakes, parks, playgrounds & trails. A must see!