Last updated November 25 2019 at 5:42 PM

1237 Charleston Lane

1237 Charleston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1237 Charleston Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Two balconies and a covered patio provide plenty of outdoor living space to this charming 2 story in Savannah. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious game room, cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings & banks of windows to provide plenty of natural light. The kitchen boasts ample counter & cupboard space & a gas range. Main floor master suite has adjoining master bath with dual sinks, tub, separate shower & WI closet. Two good sized bedrooms & game room with balcony access complete the upstairs. New carpet & fresh paint. Savannah features a water park with slide & spray pad, Jr. Olympic pool, clubhouse,fitness center, tennis courts, basketball court, stocked lakes, parks, playgrounds & trails. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Charleston Lane have any available units?
1237 Charleston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1237 Charleston Lane have?
Some of 1237 Charleston Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Charleston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Charleston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Charleston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Charleston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1237 Charleston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Charleston Lane offers parking.
Does 1237 Charleston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Charleston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Charleston Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1237 Charleston Lane has a pool.
Does 1237 Charleston Lane have accessible units?
No, 1237 Charleston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Charleston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Charleston Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Charleston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Charleston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

